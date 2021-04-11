Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Integer worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Integer by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $13,690,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,146 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Integer by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.