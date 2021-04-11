Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 26,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 207,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

