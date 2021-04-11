InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

