Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 122,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

