Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

VLT stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

