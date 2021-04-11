Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
VLT stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.18.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
