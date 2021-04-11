Invitae’s (NVTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.