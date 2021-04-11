iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Raised by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.7% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. 610,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

