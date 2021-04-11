iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

