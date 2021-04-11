iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 228.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.41 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

