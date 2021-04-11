iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

