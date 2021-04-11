iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

