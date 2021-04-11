iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

