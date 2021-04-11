iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit