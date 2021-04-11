Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Iteris posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 148,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $7,147,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

