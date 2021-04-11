ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCY stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.