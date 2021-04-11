ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of ITT worth $101,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ITT by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

