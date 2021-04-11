Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,408 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

