Jane Street Group LLC Buys 987 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in KB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.