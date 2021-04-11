Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

