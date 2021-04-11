Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,135 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

