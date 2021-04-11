Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

