JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 47,350 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

