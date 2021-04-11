JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,634,377 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,809,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,634,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,282,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after buying an additional 423,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

