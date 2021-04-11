JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 351,870 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.26% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,029.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

