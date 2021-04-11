Judith Downes Purchases 299,648 Shares of ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) insider Judith Downes purchased 299,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,086.98 ($7,919.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.13.

ImpediMed Company Profile

ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. It offers SOZO, a noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy device for the detection of lymphedema and fluid status monitoring of heart failure patients; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

