Judith Downes Purchases 299,648 Shares of ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) insider Judith Downes purchased 299,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,086.98 ($7,919.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.13.
ImpediMed Company Profile
