JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $68.20 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00712221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 0.99480156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00801989 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,651,391 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

