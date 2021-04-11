Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $1,502,539.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

