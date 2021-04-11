Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $12.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,456. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

