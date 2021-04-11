KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. KBR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KBR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

