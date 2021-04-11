KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of BEKE opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $203,956,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of KE by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

