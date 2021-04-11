Keep Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.30 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Keep Network has a market cap of $371.32 million and $4.30 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00621563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,526,768 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

