KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,486 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

