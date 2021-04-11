KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 623 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $198.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

