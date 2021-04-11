KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $240.79 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.41 and a 200 day moving average of $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

