KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $485.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

