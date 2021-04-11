KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 16,932 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

BA opened at $252.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.