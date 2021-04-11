Kopion Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises 4.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.