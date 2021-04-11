Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,210 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

