Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock worth $2,833,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

