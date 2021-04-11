Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $51.08 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

