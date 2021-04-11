Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,718 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 251.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.89. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

