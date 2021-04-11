Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.44 ($87.58).

ETR:KRN opened at €72.15 ($84.88) on Friday. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.57.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

