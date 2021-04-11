K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.38 ($9.86).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €8.23 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

