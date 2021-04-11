Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

KRUS stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

