Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 3,836 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

