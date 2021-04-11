Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.