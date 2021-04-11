Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,959 shares of company stock worth $774,753.

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 296.40 ($3.87). 12,471,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £17.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 298.83 ($3.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

