Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

LGGNY stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

