Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Leggett & Platt worth $30,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG opened at $47.39 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

