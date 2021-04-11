Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

