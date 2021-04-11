Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 299.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $310.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

